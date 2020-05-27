Ludington Man Fills Two Trailers Full of Supplies for Sanford Relief

A man in Ludington has been collecting donations for Sanford for nearly a week. On Wednesday, he dropped off two full trailers of donated items.

“I have family over here, I lived over here 40 years ago and that’s what really hit me hard,” says Tony Lambert from Ludington.

While sitting in the hospital bed last week recovering from a heart attack, Lambert from Ludington says he needed to get up and help Sanford.

“It brought tears to my eyes just lying there and I thought when I get out of this hospital I’m going to pack stuff up,” says Lambert.

He posted on Facebook and got the community to help donate food and supplies.

“I never thought I was going to be able to fill two trailers, I was questioning one,” says Lambert. “On the second day I posted on Facebook, come on Ludington people, it’s time to step up.”

On Wednesday, Lambert along with hundreds of others dropped supplies off at Meridian Elementary.

Volunteer Lauren Saj says, “We’re taking all supplies, anything is needed; food, water, any personal supplies, a lot of house cleaning items, anything that we can give back to our community.”

Their kindness shows that whether you’re from the west side, up north, or the center of our state- Michiganders are here for each other.

Saj says, “We are such a strong community, here to support anyone in need and even those that really lost it themselves, they are reaching out and helping their neighbors, helping their friends.”

Saj says they are also in need of workers to help tear down houses, fans to dry out water and mold, and generators.