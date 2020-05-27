Launch Day of NASA, SpaceX Crew Arrives

It’s the start of a new chapter for NASA.

For the first time in almost a decade, American astronauts will be launched into space—from American soil on an American-made rocket.

Two NASA astronauts are scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

They’ll head to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX crew Dragon capsule.

NASA partnered with SpaceX owner Elon Musk to build and design the spacecraft.

If the mission is successful, this will be the first commercially-built aircraft to carry Americans to the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “Our country has been through a lot, but this is a unique moment where all of America can take a moment and look at our country do something stunning again, and that is launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”

Wednesday’s launch is set to take place at 4:33 p.m. and you’ll be able to watch it live from the comfort of your home.

9&10 News will be live streaming the event on our Facebook page and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.