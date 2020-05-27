Habitat for Humanity Hosts Cycling Solo Race Fundraiser

Each year Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region Chapter puts on a ‘Racing for Home’ group race, that normally consists of hundred of cyclists coming out for the fundraiser, fun, and competition. This fundraiser helps build homes and make critical repairs to existing homes for low to moderate-income families.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s group event was changed to a ‘solo ride’ competition, that will take place from June 1 to June 21.

Here’s how you can participate:

Sign-Up Here Make a donation to Habitat for Humanity – Grand Traverse Region. The minimum suggested donation is $25 per adult rider and $15 for kids. Larger donations are encouraged. Join the Racing for the Home Strava club. Download the GPX file of the 2020 course. Pick your day to head out to the 45 North Vineyard Trail and race SOLO.

*The competition will be judged on the fastest single lap time*

Course Information:

3.2 Mile ‘World Cup’ Style Loop

Different Terrains 100 Year Old Farm Roads Rolling Grassy Hills Technical & Tight Pine Forst Track Sand Downhill Flow Bridge Crossings 300 ft of Climbing Per Lap

Scenic Views of Leelanau County

There is also a ‘kids course’ though the vineyard area which is 1.1 miles.

For more information about ‘Racing for Home’ – click here