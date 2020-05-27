Gov. Whitmer Gives Update on Midland Co. Floods, Dam Failures

Governor Whitmer was in Midland County Wednesday, providing an update on the floods and dam failures last week.

At her press conference in front of Meridian Elementary School in Sanford, she says experts say last week’s floods were a 500-year event; and will likely have a large impact on Midland County for years to come.

She is currently working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) to investigate the cause of the dam failures and who is to blame.

Gov. Whitmer says, “I think first and foremost it’s important that we have this investigation done and that’s precisely why I’ve told EGLE to get it started,” says Gov. Whitmer. “These devastating floods have forced thousands of people from their homes and have caused a tremendous amount of damage to our infrastructure.”

Gov. Whitmer says she is currently working with local, state and federal partied to help those impacted get back on their feet.