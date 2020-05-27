Former NASA Astronaut Discusses Significance of SpaceX Mission

Thursday was supposed to be a historic launch for NASA and the United States, but it will have to wait a few more days.

NASA was set to launch the SpaceX Falcon 9.

On board, two American astronauts.

This would have been the first time U.S. astronauts were launched from American soil in nearly a decade.

It would have also marked the first manned launch in the history of SpaceX and the first time a private space craft took humans to space.

9&10 News spoke to former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger who says that’s a significant move for the space exploration.

“We’ve got two commercial crew vehicles that are now ready to launch astronauts into space much more economically and really state of the art advancement inside the cockpit for example for that spacecraft/3233 so we’ve come a long way,” said Linenger.

NASA will try again for a launch on Saturday.