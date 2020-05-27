Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release
According to the federal government, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be leaving prison early.
Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year sentence for corruption.
Last week, a Detroit-area pastor and the Ebony Foundation announced Kilpatrick would be leaving the prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.
The facility has been hit hard by the coronavirus.
But in a statement late Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons announced Kilpatrick has been turned down for home confinement.
The bureau is supposed to give priority to inmates who have served a much larger share of their sentence than Kilpatrick. He has served 25%.