Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release

Alice Shea,

According to the federal government, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be leaving prison early.

Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year sentence for corruption.

Last week, a Detroit-area pastor and the Ebony Foundation announced Kilpatrick would be leaving the prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.

The facility has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

But in a statement late Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons announced Kilpatrick has been turned down for home confinement.

The bureau is supposed to give priority to inmates who have served a much larger share of their sentence than Kilpatrick. He has served 25%.

Categories: Coronavirus

