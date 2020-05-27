Enbridge Discovers Gaps in Protective Coating on Line 5, Working to Make Repairs

Enbridge says they have discovered gaps in portions of the protective coating on the Line Five pipeline.

Line Five pumps oil through the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says they have found four spots on the pipeline where protective coating has worn away and exposed bare metal.

They were installing anchors along the pipeline when they noticed the spots.

The company says they are working to make the repairs in the next 10 days.

“We have confirmed there is no safety issue, no problem with the line, we believe this really shows our ongoing maintenance and inspection worked exactly like it was supposed to, in this case we found these coating issues right away,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy.

Enbridge released the following statement:

“Enbridge began its seasonal maintenance work for Line 5 in the Straits at the beginning of May and has already made significant progress with several scheduled activities.

Crews have installed seven new steel screw anchors with 13 more to complete the current span management program.

As part of our pre-anchor installation work, crews inspecting the coating of the pipe found spots on the east segment of Line 5 worthy of further inspection. We immediately inspected the line with remotely operated vehicles and with divers and determined there are no integrity issues and Line 5 remains safe. Four locations will require coating repairs where there are bare metal spots ranging from .07 to .43 square feet. The coating repairs are anticipated to take 5-10 days.

The ongoing maintenance and inspections for Line 5 worked exactly as intended. In this case we identified the coating issues and we are already moving quickly to make repairs per the previously State-approved coating repair work plan.

Ultimately, the Great Lakes Tunnel is the best long-term solution for Line 5. We believe the tunnel is the best way to protect the community and the environmental integrity of the Great Lakes while safely meeting Michigan’s energy needs and ensuring Line 5 will be an integral part of Michigan’s future.”