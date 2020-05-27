Empireblu Vintage Furnishing Goes Online

Empireblu Vintage Furnishing in Traverse City launched their website right after the stay-at-home order was announced.

They weren’t expecting much and were surprised at the number of people they were able to reach over social media.

Owner Carla Weaver says she’s had people calling the store and shopping online.

“People coming and visiting our site and our webpage is up 1000 percent. 1000 percent,” said Weaver.

Empireblu is now open and welcoming back customers but they’re keeping the website for online shoppers.