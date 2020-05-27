Corner Bistro: Bellaire Restaurant Offering French and Italian Inspired Small Plates

A unique restaurant in Bellaire is known for its French and Italian inspired small plates but is also making a name for itself in exceptional hospitality. Maggie Antcliff and Taylor Sutherland are co- owners of the Corner Bistro who met years ago at a previous restaurant. “We decided to venture out on our own restaurant endeavor and decided to open up our place here,” explains Antcliff.

Since then, they’ve created a buzz in their community and beyond their small plates and craft cocktails. They celebrated Corner Bistro’s first ‘birthday’ back in February and couldn’t be more proud to call Bellaire home because of the camaraderie amongst businesses. “We talk about each other, we recommend other places… We truly believe that if one business is successful in Bellaire, we’re all going to be successful in Bellaire,” explains Executive Chef Taylor Sutherland.

Be sure to check out their Seafood Bucatini recipe in the video below.

