Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan Receives Donation from TC Golf Expo Event

Back in February, 9 & 10 News in partnership with WTCM Radio hosted their first TC Golf Expo. The purpose of this event was to raise money for (4) local charities – including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan (BBBS).

Since 1904, BBBS has helped youth (Littles) find mentors (Bigs) that act as a ‘big brother or sister’. These children may come from broken families, and/or have experienced trauma. Simple acts of kindness from the mentors like ‘lending an ear,’ playing catch, or even just ‘being there’ makes all the difference for the kids.

Obviously the ‘being there’ part has had to adapt to the pandemic, and many youth and mentors are using technology to stay in contact. This has been a huge success for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan chapter.

“Despite this ‘staying at home’ – which is no fun – we’ve managed to make it kind of fun,” says executive director, Cecilia Chesney, “we’re making connections we weren’t able to make before”.

Right now, organizations like BBBS are struggling due to the cancelation or postponement of important fundraising events. Fortunately, the TC Golf Expo event raised $1652.50 that will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.

BBBS plans to use that money for background checks of their mentors for an entire year.

“This was a really big help, so thank you,” Cecelia said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan accepts donations all year round, and if you would like to make a donation – click here

For more info about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan – click here