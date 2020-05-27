Art With a Heart: 4 Kids Win $75 Worth of Art Supplies

An art contest in Northern Michigan has come to a close—and the winners have been announced!



9&10 News first told you in April when Up North Arts in Cadillac kicked off its Art with a Heart contest.

President Tim Florinki says 100 signs were available to pick up and decorate.

Winners were announced earlier this month in four age groups, and Up North Arts says it had more than 60 submissions.

Maren Gilbey, Jolene Callsen, Lia Cucinella and Maya Gonzalez each won with their design and were awarded $75 worth of art supplies.

“It was amazing listening to the moms tell about how much they appreciated what we did and how fun it was. It wasn’t just the kids doing the art work and being able to put the sign up. It was the camaraderie between the moms, children and their friends. It was something bringing the community together.”