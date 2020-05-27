4 Minnesota Officers Fired After George Floyd’s Death: Video Shows Officer Kneeling on His Neck

Four Minnesota police officers have been fired after a black man named George Floyd’s died while in their custody.

Bystanders caught the arrest on camera Monday. In the video, you can see the officers pinning him to the ground with one officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes.

Witnesses urged the officers to use less force, yelling that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

He was unresponsive within minutes and taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apologized to the city’s African-American community on Tuesday.

“I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what happened. All I keep coming back to is that he should not have died,” Frey said.

The city fired all four officers involved in the arrest and the Minneapolis Police Commissioner has asked the FBI to join the investigation into Floyd’s death.