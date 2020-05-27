3 Local Communities Receive Funding to Improve Water Infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is spending tens of millions of dollars in Michigan to improve water infrastructure for rural areas, and three local communities are getting loans.

We’ve told you before about the city of McBain’s more than $4 million grant and $2 million loan going to improve the city’s water system.

The city of Manistee will also get a $300,000 loan to rehab deficient sewer mains.

The village of Benzonia will make water system improvements with a $140,000 loan.