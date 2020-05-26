Upper Peninsula National Guard Recruits Compete in ‘The Murph Challenge’

Many people across the nation performed ‘The Murph Challenge’ on Memorial Day – including two National Guard recruits from the U.P. – SGT. Shiloh Sumbera & SSG. Heather Drake.

Here’s how they did:

SGT. Shiloh Sumbera is a 25-year-old recruiter in Kingsford in the Western U.P. – she finished the challenge in just over 45 minutes.

“I went into it…my goal in my head was to do it under an hour. But I really did not know what to expect you know as far as it is the first time doing it. So, yea, awesome job for Heather though. It’s great! Once I started the first-mile run, I just basically blacked out so I wouldn’t fall over. Sometimes I surprise myself. I was happy with my time but I want to beat it next year for sure. The emphasis on Memorial Day and what it is about. Very honored and I feel very fortunate to be here and do that workout. It’s what Memorial Day is about. It’s remembering our fallen and I just want to make sure that is where the focus is.”

SSG. Heather Drake is a 35-year-old mother of 4, and a recruiter in the Soo – she finished in just under 90 minutes.

“I felt really good about the one-mile run. I was impressed by how fast I got it done. The pull-ups. I cannot do one pull up so I used the assisted bands. Push-ups were the worse… and I thought that would have been the easiest part. So I ended up doing those on my knees. I did complete it. I’m surprised. I am glad I did! I have a lot more respect for the 100, 200, 300 regiments. Everything I totally underestimated. This calls for more training.”

Well done ladies!

More about ‘The Murph Challenge’:

In honor of fallen Navy Lieutenant, Michael Murphy – a ‘workout’ challenge was created to help raise money for a good cause.

Since 2014, ‘The Murph Challenge’ has been done each Memorial Day, and includes a 2-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats – but, it must be done wearing a 20-lb vest or body armor.

This was Murphy’s daily workout.

