U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Near 100,000, WHO Warns Against Complacency

People kicked off what they call the start to summer this week with social distancing restrictions still in place in many public spaces.

But that didn’t stop people from packing beaches, boardwalks and pools as they honored our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

Coronavirus cases are still rising in more than two dozen states as the number of deaths in the U.S. is more than 99,000—approaching 100,000.

And there could be more challenges ahead.

Dr. Mike Ryan with the World Health Organization warned we could see a second peak of cases within the first wave of the outbreak if people become too complacent about the virus.

“We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now, that it’s going to keep going down and we’re going to get a number of months to get ready for a second wave,” Ryan said.

Cases in at least four states spiked to record highs over the past weekend.