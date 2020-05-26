Sanford Flagpole Memorial Monument Destroyed in Flooding

The flooding in mid-Michigan destroyed a war memorial in Sanford.

It was first built with the help from Kim Burgess, the mother of a Marine who was killed in Iraq.

The Sanford Flagpole Memorial Monument was dedicated to our veterans. It featured seven flagpoles to honor each branch of the military.

There was a communitywide effort to build the monument that stood tall for two years.

It took $70,000 to build the memorial.

Burgess says there are already plans to rebuild the memorial and some items were salvaged.

“When I saw that field cross on the ground in the mud, I just broke down and wept. I said we can’t have that. That is a symbol for those who fell in Iraq,” said Burgess. “We have the American flag, it was in the mud, so we pulled that up and we will have that framed and placed on the new monument.”

Burgess is planning to add a flagpole to the memorial to honor first responders who saved residents during the flood.