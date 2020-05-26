Prom in Quarantine: Leelanau County Seniors Host Intimate Prom

Seniors from around Northern Michigan and across the country have had to miss out on countless exciting moments this year. From performances to competitions, to graduation and prom… However, one Lelenau County couple decided to take matters into their own hands and host their own 2020 prom.

Mkenzi Bowens and Ben Kroll are seniors at Glen Lake High School and have been dating for almost two years. As you can imagine, they’ve missed out on some pretty big millstones and prom was not about to be added to that list!

“Mkenzi asked about prom because we had already had her dress and everything — shoes, pocketbook… Everything was ready to go,” explains Shan Bowens, Mkenzi’s mother. So of course, like any loving mother, she said yes to prom 2020 and was bound and determined to make it happen.

The Bowens had an unfinished basement that was on their list of quarantine house projects so they got to work. “Shan was on it. I could not believe it! She went from just an empty basement, to walls, paint— when I walked down there I could still smell paint on the walls,” explains Connie Kroll, Ben Kroll’s mother.

What is prom without a solid theme? The couple decided on “A Night in Paris”— a theme that meant a lot to them because their senior trip was headed to Europe. The stop they were most looking forward to was their time in Paris… Now that their senior trip is canceled they figured they’d bring Paris home!

On the day of prom, they were able to see each other for the first time since the Stay-at-Home Executive Order was put in place. It was magical and they were thrilled to see each other. “I just think it was important for us to kind of come together especially since we hadn’t seen each other for a while,” explains Mkenzi.

From their French inspired meal that took their pallets straight to Paris, to being crowned prom queen and king— this was truly a night to remember for these two.

“To listen to them just laugh and be goofy— to just have a blast and be kids and not have to worry about anything else going on for one night. It was really special.”