Pizza Hut to Honor 2020 Grads with Free Pizzas

Pizza Hut is celebrating this year’s unusual graduating class by giving them free pizzas.

The pizza chain says it’s giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one, you’ll have to sign up for a Hut Rewards account.

That’ll help you get a coupon, which you can use online when ordering.

The giveaway ends on Thursday, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Pizza Hut says it teamed up with “America’s Dairy Farmers” for the promotion.