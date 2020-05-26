Out-of-State Couple Tests Positive for COVID-19 While Visiting Grand Traverse Co.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus from the holiday weekend, but those cases won’t actually be counted in Grand Traverse County.

The health department says two out-of-state visitors tested positive over the holiday weekend.

Because those two positive cases are not residents of Grand Traverse County, they won’t be included in the case count here.

According to the health department, the husband and wife, both in their 30s, were coming to the area for the holiday weekend.

The wife became ill on the drive here, and ultimately went to the emergency room.

The husband also tested positive, but because his symptoms are mild he is being isolated at a hotel room.

The health department says the visitors had not been out in town and had only been in contact with their own family.

Six family members are now self-quarantined, and the health department says they’ll be monitored for symptom and signs of illness for the next 14 days.