Osceola County Deputies Searching for Wanted Man

Osceola County deputies are searching for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Daniel Lindell ran from deputies early Tuesday morning in the Sunrise Lake area.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t believe Lindell is dangerous, but advises he may be on drugs.

Lindell is 5’11”, with a shaved head, and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top. Deputies say Lindell is barefoot.

If you see Lindell or know where he might be, call 911.