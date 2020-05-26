New York Stock Exchange Partially Reopens

Some traders will be back on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

It comes after two months of being closed down; replaced by electronic-only trading.

But anyone returning to the trading floor will be met with a number of new safety measures, including temperature checks at the door, footprint stickers to keep people a safe distance apart, and hand sanitizer stations.

Traders will also be required to wear masks and they won’t be allowed to take public transportation.

The rest of the building will be mostly shut down.