New Online Dashboard Provides Michigan COVID-19 Risk, Trend Data

Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a new online dashboard Tuesday that illustrates COVID-19 risks and trends in Michigan.

The online dashboard was developed by the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services and Labor Economic Opportunity and the University of Michigan.

The dashboard data is divided into Michigan Economic Recovery Committee (MERC) regions.

Data available on the new dashboard represents publicly available case, death and test data analyzed to determine overall level of risk and key trends.

The dashboard presents risk and capacity indicators that inform implementation of the MI Safe Start Plan. These indicators fall into three categories: epidemic spread, health system capacity and public health capacity.

For more information on the new dashboard, click here.