National Cherry Festival Organizers Launch Virtual Running Series

The organizers of the National Cherry Festival are still celebrating the harvest seasons of our area’s other crops by launching a virtual run series.

There are four virtual races that you can walk or run this summer.

Each created to commemorate harvest time for that specific crop.

If you’re up for the challenge you could even sign up for all four to take part in the Harvest Challenge.

Each participant will get a t-shirt themed for their race, a finisher’s charm, and more.

And if you log the time of your virtual run, you could get a prize.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to help fund the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

For more information on the races and to sign up, click here.