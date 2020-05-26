MTM On The Road: Ben Whiting Magic Brings His Tricks to Facebook Live

Ben Whiting is taking his magic to Facebook Live.

After having to cancel many live shows and events, Whiting still wanted to make people smile.

That’s when he started his Magic On The Rocks show virtually, on Facebook.

It takes place almost every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. He uses close-up magic to keep people engaged on his tricks while they’re right at home.

He’s even available for private virtual parties.

Whiting is also a keynote speaker and ends every show with some encouraging words.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, shows us some of the tricks Whiting has up his sleeves.