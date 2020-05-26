MSP: Traffic Violations Down 42% Over Holiday Weekend

The Michigan State police saw a 42% drop in traffic citations this weekend compared to last year.

Now that most of northern Michigan is open, MSP says they were expecting some traffic. However, Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP post commander for Gaylord, says that wasn’t the case.

“With a lot of the festivities canceled, a lot of the communities canceled their parades and other events, which probably kept some of the people coming up north who enjoy the festivities that we would normally have up here,” says Mt. Carrol.

In addition to the 42 percent drop in tickets, verbal warnings were down 76 percent and drunk driving arrests were down eight.

Lt. Carroll says he’s not sure if there is a correlation between the decrease in visitors and the number of traffic stops.