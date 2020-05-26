Michigan Reports 223 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 223 new cases of the coronavirus and 26 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 55,104 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,266 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 54,881 confirmed cases with 5,240 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 22, 33,168 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus from the holiday weekend, but those cases won’t actually be counted in Grand Traverse County.

The health department says two out-of-state visitors tested positive over the holiday weekend.

Because those two positive cases are not residents of Grand Traverse County, they won’t be included in the case count here.

According to the health department, the husband and wife, both in their 30s, were coming to the area for the holiday weekend.

The wife became ill on the drive here, and ultimately went to the emergency room.

The husband also tested positive, but because his symptoms are mild he is being isolated at a hotel room.

The health department says the visitors had not been out in town and had only been in contact with their own family.

Six family members are now self-quarantined, and the health department says they’ll be monitored for symptom and signs of illness for the next 14 days.

Coronavirus cases are still rising in more than two dozen states as the number of deaths in the U.S. is more than 99,000-approaching 100,000.

And there could be more challenges ahead.

Dr. Mike Ryan with the World Health Organization warned we could see a second peak of cases within the first wave of the outbreak if people become too complacent about the virus.

Cases in at least four states spiked to record highs over the past weekend.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.