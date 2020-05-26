Hospitals Need for Blood Donations Continues to Rise

Last week’s floods canceled hundreds of blood donations.

That’s creating an even greater need for help.

As hospitals resume some of their normal operations there has already been a rising need for blood donations.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan says the state is in dire need.

Schools and colleges can’t hold blood drives right now and those generate 30% of their normal supply.

“Hospitals are getting close to their demand pre COVID-19, so the need right now is immediate. We’re asking for donors to roll up their sleeves,” said Versiti Area Vice President, Dawn Kaiser.

They urge donors to set up a donation time to help maintain social distancing.

They also require donors to wear a mask and have their temperature checked.