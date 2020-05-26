Gov. Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s COVID-19 Response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to address the state once again Tuesday afternoon following the long weekend.

When Governor Whitmer speaks Tuesday, we fully expect an update on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, but that is surely not the only thing we will be talking about.

Late Friday afternoon Whitmer announced through a press release that the Safer at Home order will be extended until at least June 12.

While an extension was fully expected, announcing it without a press conference that late on a Friday before a long holiday weekend certainly raises eyebrows.

Of course, she will be asked about her family cottage near Elk Rapids and stories of her husband being turned away when he reportedly tried to use his relationship to get their boat put in the water before others in line.

It has sparked a controversy that has hit national news after Whitmer herself asked people not to flood northern Michigan businesses after they were reopened last week.

But Michiganders have been allowed to travel to second homes for more than a month now.

She is expected to take the podium at 3 p.m.