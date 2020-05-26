Gov. Whitmer Signs Order Expanding COVID-19 Testing

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to expand COVID-19 testing sites.

Executive Order 2020-104 expands the types of medical personnel that can order a test, and creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order.

Under the new order, anyone who leaves their home for work, or has symptoms of COVID-19 (even mild symptoms), may receive a test at a community testing location without securing a doctor’s order in advance.

Those who want to be tested can call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit the online test site locator to find an appropriate testing location.

Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who:

Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19

Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days

Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp

For more information on the executive order, click here.