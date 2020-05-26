Gov Whitmer Says Husband’s Boat Launch Request was ‘Failed Attempt at Humor’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave another update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

She explained that the numbers in the state are trending in the right direction.

But there were also many other questions surrounding her office and what her husband did while on a weekend trip to northern Michigan.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer avoided some of the more talked about topics until pressed on them by media members.

Mainly, the controversy surrounding her husband and a boat dock company near their cottage in Elk Rapids.

Reports say he tried to use his status as the governor’s husband to jump people waiting to get their boats in the water, but Whitmer says it was a failed attempt at humor and he regrets saying it.

Governor Whitmer says her husband drove 200+ miles to rake leaves and that was it.

That’s something that is allowed since they have a home up here, but Governor Whitmer did ask the state last Monday to not descend on the Traverse City area from all regions of the state.

One new development was a new website and dashboard that details where each region stands in the process of reopening.