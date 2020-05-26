Good Reads from Brilliant Books: Wink by Rob Harrell

Anthony Ascione, from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, gives us another excellent reading recommendation – Wink by Rob Harrell

Writing about our own experiences often helps us cope with traumatic experiences during childhood. Novelist and author, Rob Harrell did just that in his book Wink.

Wink tells the story of a ‘normal’ seventh-grader named Ross, and all seemed ‘okay’ until he was diagnosed with eye cancer. Angry and frustrated he goes through many stages of radiation treatments, and experiences their terrible side effects.

Throughout the novel, Ross shows his love for drawing and music. Some of the pages contain his sketches that reflect how he is feeling. This book makes you want to laugh and cry at some points, and it takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

This book is ideal for ages 9 – 12, but adults are found to enjoy it as well.

The story teaches children how to cope, and how life can change ‘in a wink of an eye’.

To order Wink by Rob Harrell – click here