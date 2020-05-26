Gladwin County Road Commission: Several Bridges Remain Closed

Leaders in Gladwin County gave an update on the county’s response to last week’s devastating floods Tuesday morning.

The flood waters have receded in Gladwin, but the long recovery is just beginning.

The road commission says significant progress has been made on getting roads back open, but several bridges remain closed.

The sheriff is also asking people to stay away from dried up lake beds and away from the water in general right now.

He also warned people that scams will start to pop up, including flood insurance scams.

The county also wants people to mark any debris from their home with a big red “X” to prevent it from being resold.

The county emergency manager also told us inspections are underway at the dam sites at the center of this flood.

He was asked if there’s a dollar estimate yet on the damage, he said it’s still too early for that.