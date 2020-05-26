Gladwin County Leaders Provide Update on Flood Recovery Efforts

Gladwin County is still working to recover from devastating flooding last week.

County leaders say the work will take months.

The flooding happened last week during heavy rains across Gladwin and Midland counties.

That lead to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams and sent water rushing into nearby towns.

Several communities were under feet of water.

Gladwin County Emergency Manager Bob North says emergency teams will go door to door in the hardest hit areas of Gladwin County in the coming days with safety information as the flood recovery continues.

“It’s been extremely busy, I give thanks everyday we didn’t lose anybody because I was very concerned about that, very concerned and it’s been a long haul because we’ve been going since COVID-19 started and then we rolled into this,” said North.

The sheriff is asking people to stay out of nearly empty lakes and rivers around the county. He also wants people to look out for scams that have started to pop up.

“One of the scams that’s already coming to light is such that people are being sold flood insurance retroactively, that’s simply not true. Believe it or not there’s folks doing it,” said Sheriff Mike Shea.

And the sheriff added he’d like to see the state give restaurants in the area permission to open and give people another place to find a meal during the recovery.

“Some of those restriction on our food industry particularly the restaurant, we need to do whatever we can to get those lifted to get these people fed because they’re our there, they’re either helping out, with the disaster relief or they’re part of the disaster itself and a victim to that,” said Shea.

