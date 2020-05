A judge sentenced a Gaylord man for dealing meth near a school.

Paige Vandyken will spend the next five to 20 years in prison.

In September, we told you VanDyken and Josh Jones were charged with having and dealing meth and doing it within 1,000 feet of a school.

The Straits Area Narcotics Team says agents were able to buy meth from the pair in Petoskey.

VanDyken was also charged as a fourth time habitual offender.