Flood Relief Distribution, Resource Centers to Open in Midland Co.

Help is coming to Midland County.

United Way says flood relief distribution and resource centers will open Wednesday.

Eight centers will be opening and will stay open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for people to drop off and pick up donations.

Donation items include toilet paper, food, water, cleaning supplies, personal care items and household goods like dishes, blankets and box fans.

The centers will not be accepting clothing donations.

Here’s the complete list of the locations:

Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S Badour Road, Midland

Coleman High School, 4951 N Lewis Road, Coleman

Gladwin– parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W Cedar, Gladwin

Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive, Midland

Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N Meridian Road, Sanford

North Family Center, 2601 E Shearer Road, Midland

Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford

West Midland Family Center, 4011 W Isabella Road, Shepherd