First Female Duo To Lead CMU Marching Band

If you’ve ever been to a CMU football game or been through campus on sunny afternoons, you have probably heard and seen the CMU Marching Band.

This coming fall, the Marching Chips are making history having two female drum majors leading them for the first time ever.

CMU Senior and Lake Isabella native Gabrielle Bass is the head drum major and CMU junior and Cadillac native Jordan Healey is the assistant drum major.

Healey found out she got the position back in April.

“They announced to us who got the position and when they said it was me, I was in complete it was just such a crazy feeling,” Healey said. “I wanted to be a drum major for the longest time. I just have an insane passion for the marching band, especially Central Michigan and I also just have a huge passion for conducting, standing in front of ensemble and help them create beautiful music.”

It’s an honor for both women to make a such a mark on the hisotry of the marching band.

“So far it’s just been super humbling and I get chills when I think about it because we’re making history and it’s so so special,” said Bass. “This year when Jordan got it I was like ‘oh my god first female duo ever’ and it’s just been incredibly special and I’m so excited for the fall. “

“I definitely knew going into it that Gabby was the 4th female drum major that we’ve ever had which is super awesome and inspiring and I knew that I would be the fifth and we’d be the first female duo ever so it’s definitely a really cool feeling,” added Healey.

Both ladies are also hopeful for football in the fall so they can play at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.