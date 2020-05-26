BATA to Resume Additional Bus Routes Next Week

As the Traverse City region slowly reopens and people get back to work, public transportation is also picking up the pace, and picking up the passengers.

BATA resumed some extra routes last week, including the Village Loops that connect surrounding communities to Traverse City. And as demand increases while we simultaneously see COVID-19 restrictions easing, BATA is making the push to resume more services starting next week: Monday, June first.

Kelly Dunham is the BATA Executive Director. “We’ll be restoring the frequency on City loops, bringing back the Bay Line, which is our high-frequency fare-free line which is a very popular service, as well as restoring weekend Village Loop service.”

All riders will be required to wear a face mask when getting on the bus, and to help with social distancing every other row will be blocked off.

Here’s the breakdown of service, directly from BATA:

Bayline: BATA’s free Bayline route returns to service resuming 15-minute frequency, operating hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

City Loop: Additional City Loop frequency with routes in and around Traverse City is being added and operating hours are extended.

Village Loop: Weekday frequency increases on Route 10 – Suttons Bay, Route 12 – Interlochen, Route 13 – Kingsley and Route 14 – Acme/Williamsburg providing odd hour departures from Traverse City. Weekend Village Loop service is also resuming.

Transfer Stations: Hours are being expanded at both stations located at Hall Street and Cass Road.

NOTE: Service levels may be adjusted at any time as Coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts vary. BATA plans to make additional announcements regarding returning service in the next couple weeks. Riders may also notice a few routes will have a couple of minor updates starting the first week of June. Visit www.bata.net for more details and updated schedules.

BATA is continuing to take the following actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: