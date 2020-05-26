9 & 10 News & WTCM Radio TC Golf Expo Raises Money for Four Local Charities

9 & 10 News partnered with WTCM Radio to put on the first-ever TC Golf Expo back in February. This both celebrated one of Northern Michigan’s favorite summer sports and raised money for local charities. Four different non-profits will receive $1652.50 thanks to the fundraising event, and this week we are getting an update from each of the charities.

Our first update is from the Traverse City Junior Golf Association (TCJGA) located at the Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.

Their programs have been encouraging youth to get into the game since 1984, and they are all about teaching kids life skills through golf. Their programs include lessons, clinics, and camps. Obviously they had to make changes to their activities due to the pandemic, and their spring programs were canceled. At the moment they are looking at June 2020 for the start of their summer programs.

After receiving the donations from the TC Golf Expo, the TCJGA started a ‘Chip-In for Kids’ fund that helps families fight financial strain caused by COVID-19.

