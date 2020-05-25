West Shore Students Play Taps for Fallen Heroes Virtually

In previous years, student musicians at West Shore Community College would gather at the Ludington American Legion Post #76 to play Taps for our fallen heroes.

This year, however, due to the stay-at-home order there wasn’t a gathering.

Instead, at 3pm, during the national hour of remembrance, students were encouraged to play along, virtually.

Ted Malt, director of performing arts at West Shore Community College, says, “Anybody who knows buglers, cornet players and trumpet players, and even all over the nation, our alumni are going to be providing Tap, so we’re looking forward to seeing the result of this and again, just bringing our nation together is very important right now.”

Dr. Rick Plummer, Vietnam veteran and retired director of performing arts at West Shore says, “It’s important that recognize that service that sacrifice of those fallen veterans and also their families, so Taps was plaid twice here at the American Legion, the first time was for all fallen veterans, but the second time was for veterans who have fallen to the coronavirus.”

Malt and Plummer say it was important to do something for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

See West Shore student Logan Hargreaves play Taps for Memorial Day.