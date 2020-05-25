Turtle Creek & Leelanau Sands Casinos Prepare to Reopen Friday

Two northern Michigan casinos announced plans to reopen on Friday.

Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek Casinos plan to open their gaming floors to guests, but with some changes.

Only 125 people will be allowed inside Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek will be limited to 350 people.

Social distancing will also be enforced and shields will be placed at gaming tables where there could be face to face contact.

“I just want everyone to trust that we’re doing everything we can given today’s information and environment to keep not only our guests safe but our employees as well. We’re doing all kinds of extra things, cleaning, re-cleaning, shutting down at night to really clean,” said Michael Schrader, CEO of Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos.

The casinos also plan to reduce capacity at their restaurants.