Traverse City Sees Influx of Visitors Memorial Day Weekend

Traverse City saw a lot of visitors Memorial Day weekend.

Many shops and restaurants chose to wait before fully reopening and many people who came north for the weekend were just excited to see things starting to get back back to normal.

“I’m happy to be here and see life and see people walking around and that’s definitely refreshing,” said Jennifer Duval from Detroit.

Now the Grand Traverse County Health Department has an important message that two visitors tested positive for the coronavirus.

They say the two people were visiting from out of state.

Those people won’t count as positive cases for Grand Traverse County because they don’t live there.

The health department says six people are now self-quarantining as a result of contact tracing.