Pres. Trump to Attend NASA/SpaceX Launch

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence say they plan on attending a historic SpaceX launch in Florida this week.

The president says he wants to witness the launch of the first Americans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade on Wednesday at Cape Canaveral.

It’s also the first time NASA astronauts have blasted off on a private spacecraft.

The Spacex Dragon capsule is being launched by a Falcon 9 rocket owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will travel aboard the spacecraft headed to the International Space Station.

The launch is part of NASA’s longer-term strategy of going back to the moon and then on to Mars.