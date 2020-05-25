Northport Commemorates Memorial Day with Rolling Taps

The moving sound of Taps echoed through the village of Northport Monday morning as a tribute to those who gave everything for our freedom

The Northport Community Band held what’s known as Rolling Taps.

More than a dozen band members took a turn playing Taps at different locations throughout Northport.

It’s a simple melody of just 24 notes but on Memorial Day, Taps evokes a scale of emotions, especially for World War II veteran Dick Allen.

“I’ve been playing ever since I was in high school, mostly at funerals and it always seems to catch you a little bit, because you see the people having problems and then you start to have a problem with them. You have to be part of it to get the real feeling,” said Allen.

This was a different kind of Memorial Day service, but the significance of this day was not lost on the generations who came to pay tribute.

“Personally for me it’s a wonderful experience. I love my country, this a very small way to reach out and do something, I’m happy, honored to do it,” said Northport Community Band Member Doug Scripps.

“It was exciting being able to learn and new song and to play it with my Grandpa in these difficult times,” said Doug’s grandson Jack.

And for the veterans who played this Memorial Day tribute, today is about holding fast to the promise to never forget.

“You’re proud that you were able to serve. Take pride in the country, we live in the greatest part of the world, the United States and we have a legacy that we must never lose,” said Korean War Veteran and Northport Community Band Member Ken Bloomquist.