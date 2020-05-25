Northern Michigan Celebrates Unofficial Kickoff to Summer While Following COVID-19 Guidelines

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, but with the COVID-19 pandemic this year things are a little different.

“It’s not super crowded, everybody’s at least six feet apart so it’s good,” Mackenzie Mayer said of the beach at the Petoskey State Park.

Mayer and her family are up visiting the Petoskey area for the first time. They spent their Memorial Day at the Petoskey State Park.

“Especially today cause it’s so hot out and it’s nice to be out by the water, definitely our kickoff to summer,” Mayer said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, things are different this year.

“I do worry about it and I know my family does but at the same time we’ve taken the precautions we been told to do,” Mayer said. “We’ve had a great time, keeping our distance.”

They’ve got their masks and hand sanitizer.

Much like Dawn Miller visiting with her friends from Toledo.

“You can’t come to up north without getting ice cream and fudge,” Miller said.

She has spent some of her Memorial Day in downtown Petoskey grabbing those Northern Michigan essentials.

And she’s not here because things have opened back up.

“We booked this last year, so we were coming whether it was open or not,” Miller said.

All while finding ways to kick off summer and keep everyone safe.