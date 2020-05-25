MTM On The Road: Gaylord VFW Hall Honoring Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day to remember all the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

While many parades and ceremonies have had to be canceled, the VFW Hall 1518 in Gaylord is still honoring the lives of those lost at war.

They have placed a total of 1,700 flags on the graves of veterans throughout cemeteries in Otsego County.

The flags will remain there until Labor Day as a reminder of what they did for our country.

The VFW in Gaylord had to cancel their parade but they recorded a video to replace that parade.

They will be holding a drive by procession where they will have a ceremonial casket with an American flag draped over it, all led by the honor guard.

This will allow people to still pay their respects.

The VFW Hall in Gaylord has also recently joined the Wreaths Across America program where they will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans who died in the line of duty.

This will take place sometime in December.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie tell us more about what the VFW in Gaylord is doing to honor Memorial Day.