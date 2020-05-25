Millions of Americans Leave Homes For Memorial Day Weekend

After sheltering in place since mid-March, millions of Americans across the country are getting out of their homes for the Memorial Day weekend.

That’s raising concerns for many as the national coronavirus death toll nears 100,000.

From the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to the streets of Daytona Beach, Florida—plenty of people ventured out this weekend.

But with every state in the process of re-opening their economies, health officials warn lapses in social distancing could bring a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said, “You don’t know who’s infected. And so we really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask.”

The U.S. has the most deaths and cases of any country by far, with more than 97,000 deaths among the more than 1.6 million confirmed cases.

Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases, prompting President Trump to put a travel restriction in place for the country.

He announced yesterday he’s restricting travel from Brazil to the United States.

It bans people from entering the U.S. if they’ve been in the South American nation in the previous two weeks.

The new rule does not apply to trade between the two countries.