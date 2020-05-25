Manistee Mini Golf Course Reopens, Sales Drop Significantly for Memorial Day

Now that golf courses have reopened, their mini counterparts are reopening too.

Northern Falls Mini Golf in Manistee opened their greens this weekend.

Jon Hornkohl, owner of Northern Falls, says they hoped for a busy weekend, but because of the stay-at-home order, sales are down 50%.

He says a lot of it has to do with state parks and campgrounds still being closed.

“I just think the travel, people not coming up much from southern Michigan,” says Hornkohl. “State parks are closed and that really hurts me, that’s probably 60% of my business in summer; state parks, camping and motels.”

Hornkohl says although it was a slow opening he’s hopeful for the summer.