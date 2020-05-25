Healthy Living: COVID-19 in the Fall

Courtney Hunter,

The United States leads the world with the number of COVID-19 cases by far, topping 1.5 million.

But should we be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 later this year? Hl Covid 19 In The Fall Pkg 5.transfer

Courtney Hunter explains what some experts think in Healthy Living.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the White House coronavirus task force says the NIH is also testing a vaccine that could be available in the seasons ahead if or when COVID-19 comes back.

The World Health Organization reports that there are currently three candidate vaccines in clinical trials and close to 70 in pre-clinical evaluation.

