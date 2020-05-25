Healthy Living: COVID-19 in the Fall

The United States leads the world with the number of COVID-19 cases by far, topping 1.5 million.

But should we be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 later this year?

Courtney Hunter explains what some experts think in Healthy Living.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the White House coronavirus task force says the NIH is also testing a vaccine that could be available in the seasons ahead if or when COVID-19 comes back.

The World Health Organization reports that there are currently three candidate vaccines in clinical trials and close to 70 in pre-clinical evaluation.