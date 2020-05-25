Cedarville Community Comes Together for Memorial Day Ceremony

The Cedarville community came together Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

While practicing social distancing, the community came together for their annual Memorial Day ceremony at Cedar Cemetery.

The ceremony had speeches from a local veteran, Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Strait and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

One of the organizers said even with the current COVID-19 pandemic, it was import they still honor those lost.

“We want to make sure that we always honor our military veteran and those who have died serving our nation,” said organizer and Army veteran Scout Hester. “I felt we needed to honor them by being here today.”

Wreathes were laid at the Veterans Memorial in honor of those who have died.