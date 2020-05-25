Benzie Co. Warns Drivers to Watch for High Water Near M-22 Bridge

In Benzie County, the road commission is warning residents to keep an eye on high water near the M-22 bridge east of Elberta.

The county says MDOT is not planning to close the bridge. It says when the road commission did an inspection, the waters had receded enough for one-lane of traffic with a temporary light.

But Benzie County warns water levels may fluctuate with rain and wind.

If you can’t see the road, do not drive through it. You never know how deep the water may be or if the road was washed out.

With significant flooding across parts of mid-Michigan, the state’s Department of Transportation has launched a new interactive map. The geographic information system shows all the roads closed due to flooding.